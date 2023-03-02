Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 39,094 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,094 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $26,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $228.00. 357,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,457. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.10. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $285.76. The company has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

