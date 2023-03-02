Echo Street Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,529,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up about 1.6% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of D.R. Horton worth $170,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,218 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,438 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHI traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.14. 1,348,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.38 and its 200 day moving average is $82.82. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

