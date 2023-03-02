Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $81.79 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $81,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,126,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 49.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $2.59 on Thursday, reaching $423.79. 142,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,990. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $434.07 and a 200 day moving average of $416.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.67.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

See Also

