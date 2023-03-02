Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $62.80 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 77,739 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Sherwin-Williams worth $62,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,174 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 74.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.67. The stock had a trading volume of 488,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,691. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.43.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.53.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

