Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $123.70 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 386,677 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of AvalonBay Communities worth $123,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,576 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,043,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,715,000 after acquiring an additional 228,867 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,128,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,382,000 after buying an additional 128,518 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,488,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,230,000 after buying an additional 98,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.4 %

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of AVB stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,245. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.12. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.69 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 78.42%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

