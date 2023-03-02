Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP cut its holdings in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,689 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KODK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 1.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 29.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KODK opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KODK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

