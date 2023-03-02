East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of East West Bancorp worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 80.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 100.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 39.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 23.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $75.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.95.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

