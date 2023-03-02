East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the January 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
East Japan Railway Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of EJPRY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 243,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,869. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93. East Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $10.02.
