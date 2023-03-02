East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the January 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

East Japan Railway Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EJPRY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 243,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,869. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93. East Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

