East Coast Asset Management LLC. Purchases 89 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

East Coast Asset Management LLC. lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up 2.4% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

Shares of MCO traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $287.67. 321,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,336. The company has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $346.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.91 and its 200 day moving average is $286.43.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

