Eagle Strategies LLC Sells 725 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Eagle Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,651,000 after acquiring an additional 198,735 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,826,000 after buying an additional 180,303 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,453,000 after buying an additional 183,639 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after buying an additional 281,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,286,000 after buying an additional 180,471 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $228.00. 357,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,457. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.34 and its 200 day moving average is $226.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $285.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

