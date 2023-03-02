Eagle Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Eagle Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Eagle Strategies LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWR. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:RWR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.08. The company had a trading volume of 87,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,229. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $122.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.50 and a 200 day moving average of $91.45.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

