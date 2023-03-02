Eagle Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $665,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.33.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.14. 2,631,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,869,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.76 and its 200-day moving average is $141.22. The stock has a market cap of $328.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

