Eagle Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Eagle Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.99. 4,261,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,419,533. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $456.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.49%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

