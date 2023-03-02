Eagle Strategies LLC Invests $209,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,613 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $140.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,138,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794,369. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.81. The firm has a market cap of $378.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total value of $67,852,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,332,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,669,083,902.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 170,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $24,194,290.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,630,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,642,497,021.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total transaction of $67,852,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,332,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,669,083,902.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,868,610 shares of company stock valued at $852,282,498 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

