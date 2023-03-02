Eagle Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in NIKE by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

NIKE Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE NKE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,266,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,924. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.42 and its 200 day moving average is $109.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.86. The company has a market capitalization of $184.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.