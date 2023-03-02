Eagle Strategies LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,435 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,694.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 642.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PID traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 78,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,992. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.