Eagle Strategies LLC Buys 1,850 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,689 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($64.08) to GBX 5,380 ($64.92) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($69.99) to GBX 6,200 ($74.82) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,593. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $84.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

