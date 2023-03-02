Eagle Strategies LLC Acquires 2,152 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.69. 280,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,831. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

