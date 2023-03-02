Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.86.

NASDAQ DYN opened at $13.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $710.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.23. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 30,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $348,835.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Jason P. Rhodes bought 934,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,016.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 934,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 30,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $348,835.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,213 shares of company stock valued at $500,690. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

