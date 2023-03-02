Dynacor Group Inc. (DNG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on March 16th

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

Dynacor Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:DNG opened at C$2.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.87. Dynacor Group has a 1-year low of C$2.50 and a 1-year high of C$3.50.

Get Dynacor Group alerts:

About Dynacor Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.