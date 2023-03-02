Dynacor Group Inc. (DNG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on March 16th

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.
Dynacor Group Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:DNG opened at C$2.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.87. Dynacor Group has a 1-year low of C$2.50 and a 1-year high of C$3.50.
About Dynacor Group
