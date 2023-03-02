Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $917.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.
DY stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.80. 36,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,884. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $122.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.29.
In related news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.
Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.
