Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $917.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

DY stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.80. 36,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,884. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $122.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

In related news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 61.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.