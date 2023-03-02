DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Stock Price Up 1.4%

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €30.98 ($32.96) and last traded at €30.80 ($32.77). Approximately 74,327 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €30.38 ($32.32).

DWS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($38.30) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($32.98) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.60 ($36.81) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.43) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.06. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

