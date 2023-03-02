DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,969 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.23% of DuPont de Nemours worth $57,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after acquiring an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 159.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 34,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.7 %

DD stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.17. The stock had a trading volume of 854,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,230. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.99.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

