Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the January 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Up 4.2 %

OTCMKTS:TAKOF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.26. 23,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,494. Drone Delivery Canada has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. engages in the design, development, and implementation of a commercial drone delivery logistics platform. It provides Depot to Depot and Depot to Consumer drone delivery services. The Depot to Depot service focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse.

