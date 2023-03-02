Douglas D. Clark Buys 20,000 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) CEO Douglas D. Clark purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,929.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CURO Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CURO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. 219,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.59. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.

Get CURO Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CURO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered CURO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered CURO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of CURO Group

About CURO Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CURO Group by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CURO Group by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CURO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CURO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.