Douglas D. Clark Buys 20,000 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Stock

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CUROGet Rating) CEO Douglas D. Clark purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,929.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CURO Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CURO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. 219,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.59. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CURO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered CURO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered CURO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of CURO Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CURO Group by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CURO Group by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CURO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CURO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

