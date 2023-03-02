Douglas D. Clark Buys 20,000 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) CEO Douglas D. Clark purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,929.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:CURO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. 219,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.59. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.
CURO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered CURO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered CURO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.
