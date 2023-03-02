DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 0.76. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $34,502.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,355.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $34,502.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,355.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $238,405.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,637 shares of company stock valued at $600,644. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,049,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,611,000 after buying an additional 101,906 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 144,334 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

