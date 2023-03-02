DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of DLY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 199,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,642. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 132.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 71,946 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 77.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 83,880 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after buying an additional 55,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 184.4% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

