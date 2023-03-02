Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products Trading Down 2.5 %

DORM stock opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $119.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.12 and its 200 day moving average is $88.36.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.65 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Darrell Thomas acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.78 per share, with a total value of $59,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,803.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 6.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.