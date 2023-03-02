Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday.
Dorman Products Trading Down 2.5 %
DORM stock opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $119.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.12 and its 200 day moving average is $88.36.
Insider Transactions at Dorman Products
In related news, Director James Darrell Thomas acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.78 per share, with a total value of $59,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,803.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 6.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.
About Dorman Products
Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.
