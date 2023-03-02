Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.99-$3.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.37 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.43 billion. Donaldson also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.99-3.07 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

NYSE:DCI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.06. The stock had a trading volume of 219,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,930. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average is $57.56. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. Donaldson has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 33.45%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $417,415.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $417,415.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,891. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,086,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after acquiring an additional 404,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 55.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after acquiring an additional 279,484 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

