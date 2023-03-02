Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.46-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2-$7.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.21 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.30-$6.80 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.88.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $146.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $124.76 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.40 and its 200 day moving average is $147.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

