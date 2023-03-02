Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.95.

DSEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.80 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversey

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Diversey by 429.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Diversey by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Price Performance

About Diversey

DSEY opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Diversey has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.02.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

