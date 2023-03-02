Distil (LON:DIS) Trading 10% Higher

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Rating) shares traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). 459,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 785,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of £3.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.83.

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

