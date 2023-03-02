Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Position Lessened by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.21.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.8 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $112.94 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $121.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.49%.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

