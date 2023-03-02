Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Holdings Reduced by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306,902 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $61,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.13. The stock had a trading volume of 613,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,021. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

