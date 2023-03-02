Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Barclays

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DIN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $72.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.58. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $61.03 and a 12 month high of $82.43.

Insider Activity at Dine Brands Global

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $97,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,840.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

