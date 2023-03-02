Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,419,000 after acquiring an additional 811,702 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 451,405 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,878,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,999,000 after acquiring an additional 258,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $11,868,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 841,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 228,734 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $55.73 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.48.

