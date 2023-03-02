Dignity Gold Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.06 Billion (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Dignity Gold has a total market cap of $2.06 billion and approximately $200.11 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dignity Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00006743 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.46 or 0.00426786 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,790.65 or 0.28847915 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold launched on January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 1.87933925 USD and is up 40.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $769.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dignity Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

