DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 100.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DBRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE DBRG opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. DigitalBridge Group’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

