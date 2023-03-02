DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Shares Gap Down to $129.76

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $129.76, but opened at $126.54. DICK’S Sporting Goods shares last traded at $130.25, with a volume of 301,884 shares trading hands.

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.90.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.45 and a 200 day moving average of $116.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

