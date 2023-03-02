dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $166.23 million and approximately $4,689.98 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.02578247 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $5,065.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

