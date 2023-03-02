Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.51

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €7.51 ($7.99) and traded as high as €9.86 ($10.49). Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at €9.78 ($10.40), with a volume of 3,610,906 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($11.17) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.70 ($11.38) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.70 ($9.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.38) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.55.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

