Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $173.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $181.00 to $173.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s current price.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $170.00 target price on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $144.07 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $124.76 and a one year high of $177.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.40 and a 200 day moving average of $147.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,612,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 96,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $2,984,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 521,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

