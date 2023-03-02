Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $46.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.
Teck Resources Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,997. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teck Resources (TECK)
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
- 3 Mid-Caps Below $20 That Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.