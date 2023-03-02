Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $46.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,997. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

