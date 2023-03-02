Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Update

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 437.5% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance

DSNY remained flat at $0.73 during trading on Wednesday. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 million, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.23. Destiny Media Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.