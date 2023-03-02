Dero Market Capitalization Achieves $56.41 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, Dero has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Dero has a market cap of $56.41 million and $61,022.41 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00018015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,481.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.94 or 0.00404302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00089660 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.15 or 0.00639443 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.85 or 0.00561497 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00176982 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,334,039 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

