Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.66

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.66 and traded as low as C$1.63. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 972,933 shares traded.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 288,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total transaction of C$523,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,611,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,926,211.60. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.