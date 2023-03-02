Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DNLI. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.58.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

DNLI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.15. 781,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.39. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $39.43.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 300.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 33,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $1,017,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,239,913 shares in the company, valued at $67,376,583.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 33,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $1,017,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,239,913 shares in the company, valued at $67,376,583.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $144,483.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,592,820.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,020 shares of company stock worth $2,689,975. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.