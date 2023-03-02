Denali Therapeutics Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.75). The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.08) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.54) EPS.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.77. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $39.43.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 300.55% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The business had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,119,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,472,000 after purchasing an additional 404,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,402,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,858,000 after buying an additional 99,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,336,000 after buying an additional 74,918 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,576,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,129,000 after buying an additional 206,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,192,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,659,000 after buying an additional 441,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $84,466.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,403.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $84,466.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,403.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $144,483.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,592,820.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,020 shares of company stock worth $2,689,975. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

