Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.03. 1,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48.

Institutional Trading of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

