Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) EVP Joanne D. Smith Sells 4,846 Shares

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.4 %

DAL opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Barclays raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

